Vikings training facility becomes vaccine clinic

This next phase./// corona the minnesota vikings are teaming up with state health officials to administer more than 13?

"* thousand doses of the single?

"*shot johnson ad johnson covid?

"* 19 vaccine.

.

Earlier today governor tim walz toured the teams training facility.

The twin cities orthopedics performance center in eagan.

The facility became a temporary community vaccination site this week.

And it happened in a hurry.

That prompted governor walz to ask a lot of questions about logistics as he toured the so this was just field yesterday?

Yes.

We came on tuesday and did a walk through with josh and crew.

Ordered all the supplies and myself and team were here with the national guard their team rolling out the stuff bringing everything in, did a few tweaks this morning and here we are.

So far, the state has administered more than 1.4 million doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots to be fully effective.

As of monday, nearly nine percent of the state's population had received the full vaccine