Unemployment bill 3.5.21

A BILL TO DESIGNED TO HELP SOME KENTUCKIANS STRUGGLING WITH UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE IS HEADED TO THE GOVERNOR'S DESK.

The house passed senate bill... just days after it cleared the senate.

The bill focuses on those who quit their jobs at the start of the covid pandemic over concerns about catching the virus.

This was after the state indicated they would be eligible for unemployment... only to find out later they would need to give back the money they received.

The bill allows the labor cabinet to waive the payments if it's determined the unemployment office paid was at fault.t it covers overpayments made from january 27 through december 31 of last year.

The bill would also require the unemployment insurance office to take more steps to make sure a person is eligible for unemployment and allow the attorney general to investigate and prosecute fraudulent claims.