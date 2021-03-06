Breathitt flood relief 3.5.21

POLITICIANS ARE POURING INTO FLOOD DAMAGED EASTERN KENTUCKY...TOURING THE DAMAGE.

Politicians are pouring into flood damaged eastern Kentucky... federal government could be on the way soon.

####### "it's heartwarming to see so much of the community come together."

Jacob banks was one of many people lined up to get cases of water at breathitt county high school friday.

Though his car was destroyed...banks says he's fortunate his home wasn't flooded like many of his neighbors.

"to me, it's been the worst flood we've had here in the 67 years i've lived here."

Larry strong says his son is one of those flood victims...and his own home has severe damage...so he's thankful for drives like this one...and that u.s representative hal rogers took the time to visit.

"we really appreciate the help.

We sure do.

We need more hep.

We sure do."

Rogers brought with him several trucks of much- needed supplies from the organization, project united.

"i just want you to know that i appreciate you coming here and taking the time to visit with us."

He says he plans on trying to get more help from the federal government as soon as the state submits an emergency request.

Right now, the state is asking for your help reporting flood damage so it can put together that request.

"we'll that the white house approves that request whenever it's perfected and brought up there.

In the mean time, we'll keep presssure on the feds to do their thing."

Former u.n ambassador kelly craft...and her husband...joe...an eastern kentucky native...also made the trip to breathitt county.

They say they donated supplies to project united after trying to figure out ways to get involved.

"i experienced the flood of 1957.

We lost everything.

I remember as a child i lost all my puzzles.

It was the worst thing in my life at that time in my life."

Whether visiting or living here...most people who have seen the damage all say one thing is true...eastern kentucky is resilent...and will get through this together.

"it seem like we go through some tough times and stuff, but we always come back and we always make it."

In breathitt county..bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.