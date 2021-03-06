Stivers on flood response 3.5.21

SENATE PRESIDENT ROBERT STIVERS THANKED FELLOW LAWMAKERS WHO DONATED SUPPLIES AND OFFERED HELP TO HIS HOMETOWN OF MANCHESTER IN CLAY COUNTY.

Roads were taken out and emergency crews conducted numberous water rescues in the county.

Now... many don't have running water.

Senator stivers says some fellow lawmakers are trying to help with that problem.

because of what the senator from jefferon 19 and others did, there will be a supply of water so when you leave here and you hear all the political bickering, yes we are political adversary, but we are not personal enemiies, so i want to say thank you to each an every person who helped out of my hometown.

stivers left just after the senate adjourned to head back to manchester to check on recovery efforts.