Girls Teams Ready For Sub State

At eleven.

The bradley central girls basketball team is one win away from returning to the state tournament.

The bearettes host oakland tomorrow night in sub-state.

Jason reuter: "this team has gotten to this point, and we're like, 'look, we're four games away from a state championship.'

We keep preaching, 'why not us, why not us.'

We're number one."

Anna muhonen: "i just think it shows how determined we are and how we're never satisfied.

None of us are.

And we're always trying to figure out ways for all of us to get better."

The mcminn central girls travel to macon county saturday to try and reach the state tournament for the first time since 20-16.

Winning is a tradition in englewood, and the chargerettes believe they have what it takes to get back to murfreesboro.

Kellum baker: "i think we have a lot of good chemistry because i've played with a lot of these girls since kindergarten, and then i played with them also at englewood, so i've been with them for many years.

We don't want to let down everyone else in the community because they expect us to win and we want to fight to win.

And i think we're all just really hard working.

We want to make it to state for the