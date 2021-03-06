How Chico School District plans to help athletes get tested

However now, they are saying they will only provide it for football, rugby, and water polo.

When the state first announced it was letting youth sports start up again, it said it would provide testing for all athletes.

Today administrators from pv and chico high met wtih the school district to figure out how to test their athletes.

Chico high athletic director jason alvistur: "optumserve maybe something at chico state if they are offering testing, basically what i am saying is we are going to do that with local testing opportunities so we can do testing on campus and that will be ideal for the kids."

Chico high athletic director jason alvistur says only high contact outdoor sports and indoor sports need to get tested.

"football will have to test unless we drop under seven.

Basketball, volleyball and wrestling will have to test no matter what."

Alvistur said the key takeaway from today's meeting is that now indoor sports have the chance to play..

"basketball, volleyball, and wrestling will get to start soon.

We are going to split them up a little so they are not all happening at once.

Obviously there aare some facility issues."

For senior volleyballer emilyh borgmann - the news couldn't have come at a better time.

Emily borgmann - senior vball player "i am so excited.

We thought we were at the end.

There was a lot of tears because we never got to show all our skills we have worked on since october."

Alvistur: "we are just trying to get the kids the opportunity to play.

The opportunity to compete.

We need to figure out who we are going to play.

Are we going to be allowed to play shasta county?"

As for emily - she says it doesn't matter when or where they play.

Emily: "even if it is different and we have funky games or different times with testing, i think it will all be a good pay off."

Alvistur says as far as fans... they tried it out for field hockey and let each player have 4 vouchers to give to family..

Alvistur says from what he knows cheerleaders will be at games... but he is not sure