Send Foodz: Tim and David Eat Burgers with Kel Mitchell from Good Burger

This week on “Send Foodz” Tim and David are joined by the Burger King himself Kel Mitchell.

The Good Burger and All That alum brought the guys all kinds of delicious foods from cajun chicken burgers to chili pastrami fries, all from this LA-based black-owned restaurant.

Watch Kel clear the air on some internet rumors and spill the beans on how he’s similar to his beloved Nickelodeon character.

This video "Send Foodz: Tim and David Eat Burgers with Kel Mitchell from Good Burger", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.