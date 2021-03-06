Diving back in: Red Bluff reopening McGlynn Pool for Summer 2021

McGlynn Pool will be opening again this summer after closing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Action news now reporter 'tori apodaca' shows us how the city is reopening the pool with extra safety measures.

Take sot littia small, lives in red bluff (4th grade) "ya, i will probably ask my parents and they will probably say yes because we like doing family activities together."

(:06) littia's grandfather jim small is always looking for ways to get his grandkids outside take sot jim small, lived in red bluff for 10 years "if it's going to be open we will definitely bring the kids down there and put on their water wings or whatever they need to do to stay afloat" (:09) red bluff's mcglynn pool closed last year due to the pandemic but now parks and rec is working with the city and tehama public health to safely reopen so kids like littia can dive back in take sot karen shaffer, parks and rec supervisor, city of red bluff "there is going to be a limitation on the number of people who can be in the pool at one time which is 20% of capacity" (:07) the city will also make some repairs to the pool like ordering a new pump and buying three chair lifts which will cost at least 23 hundred dollars but parks and rec supervisor karen shaffer says it is an investment take sot karen shaffer, parks and rec supervisor, city of red bluff "just the economic impact just to get people out of their homes and just using our parks and getting the youth employed in their first jobs will be very beneficial."

red bluff mayor kris deicers says it'll cost the city tens of thousands of dollars a year to reopen the pool but it's worth it.

Take sot kris deiters, city council and current mayor of red bluff "i am hoping that it shows the community that the city cares very much about the citizens.

Their health, their mental health and their quality of life" (:10) it also brings back memories of summer fun for long time residents take sot timothy troberg, lives in red bluff "i went there a lot as a kid we used to ride around the park and it was pretty nice."

Tori tag and this now empty pool behind me will be open from june 12th until the second week of august.

Reporting in red bluff.

Tori apodaca, action news now.

You will have to wear a mask when not actually in the pool.

The city says it will be installing a plexi glass window where you check in to get into the pool..

