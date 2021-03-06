Study Shows Wildfire Smoke Much More Harmful Than Auto Pollution

It's been 6 months since Bay Area skies turned orange from smoke from surrounding wildfires.
A study suggests that smoke could be even more hazardous than we thought.
Da Lin reports.
(3-5-21)
Researchers examining 14 years of hospital admissions data conclude that the fine particles in wildfire smoke can be several times..
In Southern California, pollutants from wildfire smoke caused up to a 10% increase in hospital admissions. Researchers say there's..