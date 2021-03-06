Vigil held in Honor of young woman lost to gun violence

Family and friends of 25 year old Minda Miller met at Patee Park to celebrate her life and call for an end to gun violence in the city.

Anger as a community grieves the loss of a st.

Joseph woman shot and killed in midtown.

Good evening i'm alan van zandt.

Family, friends and even strangers to 25 year old minda miller gathered in her honor while taking a stand against gun violence.

Kq2's ron johnson was there this evening <<ron johnson reporting[nats] shouting friday night a community said goodbye to one of their own at patee park [tabatha nichols] we invited the community to support minda, this is all on behalf of mindaballoons and sky lanterns released and candles lit to honor 25 year old minda miller, whose life was cut short by gun violence.[nats] crowd: we love you minda!the vigil organized by grieving friends and family, and supported by all those who knew minda.

[nichols] the last time i checked this evening before we came there was 256 people saying they were coming, that's amazing.

[hudson] it really shows how much minda was loved and how many people really cared about her and you know she obviously touched a lot of people and wanted just everyone's support you know.[nats] no more!as painful as the loss is for those who knew her, organizers said there's also anger that their loved one is yet another victim claimed by gun violence.

They say they want to see change[nichols] these people that are out on the streets that have these charges, they need stiffer sentences obviously because this is not working.so that no other family has to endure the pain of losing a loved one so tragically[nichols] nobody wants to get a phone call that this happened to somebody in their family, their brother, their sister, their daughter, it's horrible.

Ron johnson kq2 news miller's family says the midtown area has changed in recent years and they hope her death can spread awareness about bringing forth positive change, meanwhile many at the vigil said they want to see stricter penalties for those who posses firearms illegally.

This evening's event came as community leaders also react to recent violence in midtown.

They say now is the time to stop talking about change and actually take the real steps to make it happen.

Over the past several months, the midtown area has seen at least three different shootings, and while leaders stress that slow and steady progress has been made, incidents like this most recent shooting are reminders that there's still work to be done.

They spoke about the ripple effect a tragedy like this can have.

(sot ) "the reality taking a life effects hundreds of lives, and it's gonna be not just one life that was destroyed but there could've been a different solution, a more peaceful aimicable solution to how we have closure and resolve conflict."

Community leaders stressed the importance of peacefully resolving conflict and dealing with anger to keep these kinds of situations from turning fatal.