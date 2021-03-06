Fort Wayne displays black balloons for victims of drug-induced homicides

JAVA hopes that by seeing these balloons throughout neighborhoods, people will be encouraged to open up the dialogue about the stigma around mental health and drug addiction.

In for chris mullooly.thank you for welcoming us into your home tonight.

Family and friends remembered the life of a drug-related homicide victim today by displaying balloons all throughout the city.

Fox 55's drew fry tells us why they hope these balloons can help erase the stigma surrounding drug addiction and mental health.

If you see a black balloon on juwan bolden's porch, it's in honor of his best friend.23 year old chris jewel-er-et died last year in a drug- induced homicide, overdosing on pills he didn't know were laced with fentanyl.bolden: it's a sign to the people we've lost.

I put my balloon on the porch and if anyone drives by, they might not know what it's for, but i know that it's for my friend that i lost.

His soul floats away.

Teresea jewel-er-et was already a member of victims advocacy group java when her son chris died.

She hopes these balloons can reach people silently facing similar battles.juillerat: "we hope that by other people who maybe aren't aware of this situation, that they just notice the black balloons, ask questions about the black balloons, and give us the opportunity to share with them who we are and what we stand for and hopefully save some lives."standup: java hopes that by seeing these balloons throughout neighborhoods, people will be encouraged to open up the dialogue about the stigma around mental health and drug addiction.bolden: it's nothing creating too big of a scene but it's also a way of saying, i see you, i love you, and i recognize your struggle.a struggle boldon had hardly considered until it was too late for his friend.

Bolden: similar interviews could have been on for years and years and i would have never known until i'm here.

It's never you until it's you.

Just keep your eyes open and be aware.

Anyone else's struggle could be potentially your struggle at any given moment.

We're not immune.java says they have handed out roughly 75 balloons since the start of the week.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

To get a black balloon for your home, or to participate in a virtual balloon release on social media, you can find the link on our website w-f-f-t