Mask responsibility to fall on individuals

Governor kay ivey's announcement that the mask mandate will be ending on april 9th is welcome news to some - but not everyone.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with one woman who is looking forward to it ending - but likes the idea that a business can still require them.

Many people are still on both sides of this argument of wearing masks or not..

But one woman told me she can't wait for some sort of normalcy but likes the fact the governor is allowing businesses to make their own decision.

"if there's more than one party making the decision, they need more time to talk through it, come up with a plan that compromises on everyone's part," rachel ingwersen told me she was excited to hear after april 9th there will be no more statewide mask mandate.

But governor kay ivey says restaurants and other businesses will still be able to decide if they want to require the use of masks inside their shops and restaurants.

Ingwersen said she personally doesn't see the need to wear one... because in cosmetology school she learned they don't protect you from germs. rachel ingwersen, for wearing no masks 5:39-5:47 "we were studying masks for masks and it was actually proven in 2016 the only thing masks stop is dust and debris," the c-d-c reports wearing a mask will protect you from coming in contact with someone else's respitory droplets.

But ingwersen says at the end of the day, she will still keep a mask handy for when she notices she's around people who may be more vulnerable to the virus.

Rachel ingwersen, for wearing no masks 6:09-6:14 "so if i'm going to a store and there's older people, i can put one on out of respect for others," ingwersen like a few others told me she just thinks rescinding the mask will ease some people's fears..

But there are some on the other side who told me they want to ask the question, why extend the mandate if we're going to ultimately end it... governor ivey has stated she is ending the order on april 9th because the state is seeing a decline in positive cases of coronavirus, and more people are getting vaccinated.

She said - quote - i believe alabamanians will be smart once the mask mandate ends.