Mayor cautiously optimistic on covid numbers

As Covid-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to decline, the

Now with some places both near and far lifting coronavirus restrictions,some are wondering if that's going to change st.

Joseph's mask ordinance.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke with mayor bill mcmurray today about what he thinks about loosening up covid restrictions.

<<ron johnson reportingright now, st.

Joseph mayor bill mcmurray is cautiously optimistic about a potential return to life before the pandemic in the city, his current mask ordinance is set to expire april 15th.

Maybe if the number's so dictate, that could be the end of it.

Until then though, residents will still need to keep true to covid safety protocols.

Unlike other places both near an far, two area counties andrew and doniphan dropping their orders, and down in the lone star state.

It's time to reopen texas 100% texas waving goodbye to all coronavirus restrictions.

But back here at home you know we're not quite out of the woods yet mayor mcmurray says there's still the underlying threat of variants of the virus that could reverse our current trend, he prefers a slower progression retiring masks let's not get ahead of ourselves here let's just hang on.

That said.

Covid cases and hospitalizations have taken a sharp dive in recent months.

Nearly two months ago- mosaic life care reported hospitalizations in the 80's.

As of wednesday- only 4 have been reported in the system.

Cases also taking a dramatic drop from a high of 22 hundred in december to just over 300 last month.

The mayor credits mask usage as part of why numbers are so low, he says if cases and hospitalizations continue to drop while vaccinations increase the future could look much brighter.

If we get everybody vaccinated here in the next few months i mean we're going to have a great chance to return to normalcy a lot sooner that we all thought.

Reporting in st joseph kilee thomas kq2 news ...more optimistic news, the city is giving the okay for previous events canceled by the pandemic to return including the st patrick's day parade slated for saturday march 13th.

St.

Joseph's first mask mandate