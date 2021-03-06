Friday Night Frenzy show for March 5 segment 1

To a sectional semifinal edition ..

Our first semifinal matchup ..

Lafayette jeff and harrison ..

Andy it's a rematch of last year's sectional semi-final..

Mark rinehart and the raiders won that contest by three points..

This year..

The class 4a number 7 bronchos enter tonight's game 22-2..

Nothing like a good old fashioned rivalry game in the post season..

To marion high school we go..

Brooks barnhizer and company down three at the half..

And that's when the offensive explosion happens for jeff..

First possession of the third quarter..

Jahsiah kirk-williams from the corner..

That's good..

We're tied at 33..

Barnhizer would put jeff up two... and right after that..

It's kirk-williams again from the other corner..

Lafayette jeff very quickly goes up five points in the snap of a finger..

Mark rinehart needs a timeout to slow down the broncho run..

And unfortunately for them it never really happened for the raiders..

Kirk-williams on the break..

20 points in the game for the junior..

A frustrated rinehart loses the jacket..

Harrison finally able to get some scoring late..

Ben henderson underneath for two..

But the second half was all about the bronchos..

Barnhizer finishes this one..

28 points..

16 rebounds..

8 assists for the northwestern commit..

Goodness..

Jeff wins it..

79-72 the final score..

The bronchos to play the winner of the second game of the night..

Mccutcheon taking on kokomo in the nightcap..

The mavs with a strong start in this one..

In transition joe phinisee finding leyton mcgovern for the bucket..

By the way mcgovern can fly..

He caught me by surprise here..

Look at this jam..

Mcgovern bringing the rain in the first quarter of this one..

Kokomo would respond though..

Shayne spear..

Three ball corner pocket..

He hit two of those in the opening frame..

But mccutcheon just too much for the kats tonight..

Jj mallet finding guess who..

It's mcgovern again this time he knocks down the jumper..

22 points in the game for him..

Later chase stall driving and finishing with the left hand..

Nice touch plus the foul..

Maverick power..

Mccutcheon wins it 62-41..

They will play jeff tomorrow night for the 4a sectional crown..

So the stage is set ..

Jeff ..

Mccutcheon at marion tomorrow night at 7:30 ..

We'll make stops at frankfort ..

Fountain central ..

And attica..

Central catholic clashing with faith christian tonight in class a sectional play..

