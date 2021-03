Dalai Lama takes COVID-19 vaccine shot in Dharamshala

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama took his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala on March 06.

"In order to prevent some serious problem this injection is very helpful," said Dalai Lama.

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination which aims to protect population of above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities is underway.