3-5-21 SPORTS EXPRESS: New Hartford's Henderson scores 2,000th career point; Colgate women's ice hoc

Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 5, 2021.

All the scores, from all the sports (in action)!

Plus... survive and advance.

It's playoff time in collegiate winter sports and the women are taking care of business.

(((2-shot))) hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

We've got a whole lot going on today it's tonight's big game and for new hartford junior kaia henderson - it's a big one indeed - just five points away from two- thousand in her career.

--- she wouldn't waste any time getting on the board.

Just over 30 seconds in.

Her first touch - goes the length and scoops it in.

Spartans up two - henderson three away.

--- spencer at the other end - jugglers respond.

Great movement inside to maggie trinkhaus for the bucket.

We're even.

--- chelsea 4-2 spartans 90 seconds in.

It's henderson again - a lead pass from zavia jaime and she banks it in.

Four point n-h lead - kaia one away from two-thousand.

--- spencer spartans went on a 7-0 run.

Ajla sejdic ends that.

Way downtown as the shot clock expires.

That brings notre dame right back within four.

--- chelsea then...history.

In true kaia henderson fashion - a hustle play from start to finish.

With this bucket - the spartans junior surpasses the two- thousand points threshold.

She becomes just the tenth section three girls player - and fifth in our viewing area to reach that milestone.

--- spencer awesome stuff - in the second.

Great effort on the boards here.

Talia vitullo - to sophia murray - floats it in off balance.

Pretty play there... (((score))) ...great night for new hartford - henderson would finish with 27 - and sits at 2,022 in her career as the spartans win 79-63.

Kaia henderson: chelsea so congrats again to kaia - 10th girls player in section three to notch two- thousand points.

And she's going places - at the moment she has 15 division one offers.

Spencer let's keep this matchup going.

-- the new hartford boys hosted notre dame on senior night.

Over midway through the first quarter, spartans trailing by 6.

Senior john karwowski forces the turnover, comes back down and gets control of the ball, goes inside to sophomore colton suriano who gives a beautiful over the shoulder pass to senior kyle korrie.

New hartford would lead by one heading into the second.

-- chelsea less than five minutes before the half, notre dame senior jaden mason outlets it to mohamed magano...and he euro steps to the basket and finishes the layup.

Have you ever heard a player get called slippery?

Well that is what he is.

He's so quick and just slides through the lane.

-- spencer 15 seconds left in the half, magano drives down the lane again and finishes for two.

But there's still time on the clock.

New hartford with the quick inbound andrew durr to karwowski running the floor.

(((score))) he scores at the buzzer.

New hartford would trail by 2 at the half but would come back to win 66 to 55.

Chelsea in another boys tri- valley league matchup, whitesboro hosting rome free academy.

-- just over two minutes left in the first, r-f-a's alex wells inbounds it senior hunter frish who muscles his way to score the bucket and draw the foul.

That's two of his 28 points tonight.

-- spencer i'll take your and-1 and i'll raise you an and-1, kyle meier gets the feeds from the top of the key and goes up strong and scores with contact.

-- chelsea second quarter, r-f- a sophomore isaiah smith jump stops and goes up, with a body literally on him.

That shouldv'e been an and-1.

He's looking for it too.

(((score))) he finished with 6 points and the black knights earn their first win of the season tonight winning 56 to 52.

Spencer whitesboro and r-f- a also battled it out on the girls side.

Senior jace hunziger with the steal and pass to sophomore amya mcleod for the layup.

-- chelsea late in fourth quarter, whitesboro in the half court, ryleigh david to ally deperno in the corner who knocks down the one- dribble pull up jumper.

-- spencer next time down for the black knights, sophomore mia mirabelli showing off her inside game and sinks the baseline jumper.

(((score))) r-f-a would be in control throughout this game, they go onto win their fourth in a row 67 to 37.

((on camera)) chelsea the whitesboro boys ice hockey team will be shutting down its season after a positive case of covid-19.

This has been confirmed to us by warriors head coach pat gaffney.

The warriors last played on wednesday against r-f-a - and had four games remaining on the schedule - including one supposed to be played tonight against new hartford.

Their final scheduled game was on march 12.

Spencer last season - the warriors season ended abruptly as well.

They were due to play queensbury in the state semifinals before the tournament was canceled at the onset of the pandemic.

Whitesboro finishes this short season at 3-0 after wins over the spartans - black knights - and warriors of clinton.

Shoutout to whitesboro seniors brett longway - cameron manley - james kraeger - joe bono - kollin matthews and noah scranton.

