Vic Lease joins the Friday Night Blitz

Mazama's head football coach spoke with Cameron Derby and Josh Shelton about his team's early success and their motivations this season.

Disappoint.

Coming up on the friday night blitz the very best from around southern oregon.

We're back and we have special guest is the head coach of mazama football vic lease joining us from klamath falls.

Vic thanks for joining us-- how did game one go?

What's been the biggest change this season that you and your team have had to adjust to?

Big game next week against eagle point, a team you probably don't play in a normal season, are you liking the flexibility to schedule some new, but local opponents?

Got to ask about the snow practice picture you tweeted out earlier this year... did you guys have fun year... did you earlier this tweeted out picture you snow practice about the got to ask opponents?

New, but local schedule some flexibility to you liking the season, are normal don't play in a you probably point, a team against eagle next week big game next week against eagle point, a team you probably don't play in a normal season, are you liking the flexibility to schedule some new, but local opponents?

Got to ask about the snow practice