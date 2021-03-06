Pope Francis meets top Shiite cleric in Iraq

Pope Francis met Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani – one of the most senior clerics in Shiite Islam – in Iraq’s holy city of Najaf on Saturday to deliver a message of peaceful co-existence, urging Muslims to embrace Iraq’s long-beleaguered Christian minority.The historic meeting in Mr al-Sistani’s humble home was months in the making, with every detail painstakingly discussed and negotiated between the ayatollah’s office and the Vatican.The closed-door meeting was expected to touch on issues plaguing Iraq’s Christian minority.

Mr al-Sistani is a deeply revered figure in Shiite-majority Iraq whose opinions on religious matters are sought by Shiites worldwide.