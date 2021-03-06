Indiana Governor Holcomb receives COVID-19 vaccines at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The governor was the first of over 4,000 to get the shot at the mass vaccination clinic.

But tomorrow will be one year since the first confirmed covid-19 case in indiana.

Vaccination efforts are underway this weekend as we pass that anniversary.

In a "big step" to return to normal... thousands of people will make their way through the indianapolis motor speedway this weekend.

But news 10 bureau chief gary brian shows us..

It's not for a race.

Pkg gar} "people began driving into the indianapolis motor speedway friday morning to get their covid-19 shot.

At the front of the list was governor eric holcomb."

Just after 7:30 a truck rolled through gasoline alley to make history.

But unlike foyt or earnhardt...governor eric holcomb was there to get a johnson and johnson covid-19 shot.

He was the first one in line for the indianapolis motor speedway's mass vaccination clinic.

Nats: this is going to help us beat covid-1} following behind the governor was an expected 4,200 residents.

All there to get their shot.

"because of these mass vaccination sites.

We're soon to surpass the total number of positive covid-19 cases with full vaccinations."

The clinic at the speedway was working like a well oiled machine friday.

It's a standard that the state department of health plans to expand.

"we are hearing that the production is going to be ramping up.

We expect more johnson and johnson here in the next several weeks or months and we're absolutley looking to do more mass vaccination sites when we get that supply."

The johnson and johnson one shot vaccine makes mass clinics easier to do.

The state of indiana received just shy of 54 thousand doses.

Many of those are going to folks at the speedway...but not all of them.

"the rest of it we're dispersing all across the state of indiana so that they can do their own outreach.

Again because it's just one dose it really helps with transient population."

With more vaccines local health departments can begin their own outreach clinics in smaller communities.

Giving even more folks around the valley a chance to get the shot.

"i truly believe that there is a very good chance that by the end of may, early summer, that we may have enough vaccine that every hoosier adult that wants to get vaccinated will be able to."

Gar} "knox county is lined up to get 200 doses of the johnson and johnson shot on monday.

At the indianapolis motor speedway, gary brian news 10."

Here's a look at who's eligilbe for the covid-19 vaccine in indiana.

Those who are 50 years and older can get the shot.

