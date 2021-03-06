Remembering lives lost in fatal fire 10-years later

A fatal fire that claimed the life of a young mother and her 2 year old daughter happened 10 years ago today.

But for the family... it feels like just yesterday.

10 years ago the terre haute fire department called it one of the worst home fires in recent terre haute history.

It was a fire that claimed the life of 23 year old kayla lewis and her 2 year old daughter gabreille cunningham.

Now -- 10 years later the family is working to make sure this tragedy doesn't happen to anyone else.

"okay...it's really hard.

It's been building up all week.

March fifth is a date that will forever be marked in the mind of valerie mccullough and her family.

"it's 10 years that we lost kayla and gabby."

Kayla -- just 23 at the time -- and her 2 year old daughter gabby died in a tragic house fire in terre haute.

Mccullough says days later -- they were told the house they were renting didn't have working smoke detectors.

And they might still be alive if it did.

"you don't what woulda been coulda been shoulda been."

Since then -- mccullough -- along with the terre haute fire department has been advocating to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

"because if we can learn anything from kayla and gabby, check them smoke detectors.

You might save a life or your very own."

And so -- the protect the precious program was born.

It's a non for profit helping folks in the community get smoke detectors installed... and batteries checked.

Mccullough says it's a small way thing that could make a huge difference.

"that way kayla and gabby didn't lose their lives in vain if we can save somebody else it's all you know -- i hate to say worth it -- but learn from what we've been through you don't want to go out to high land lawn and see your loved ones and that's where i have to go see em."

Friends and family have planned a balloon release to remember kayla and gabby.

That's happening friday night at 6:30 where the house fire happened.

