National Day of Unplugging encourages people to take a much-needed break from technology.

Technology is becoming more and more involved in our daily lives sometimes we cant even escape it.

Hanna} we rely on technology now more than ever.

Some of us are on comuputers... for multiple hours in the day.

Others can't seem to put their phones down.

We are connected at the touch of our fingertips.

According to statista, there are nearly 300 million active internet users in the united states that is 91% of the total population sometimes an intentional break from the internet is needed.

Today is the perfect day to take the much needed break.

It is national day of unplugging.

This awareness campaign promotes a 24 hour break from technology devices.

Beginning at sundown tonight until tomorrow evening, people across the nation are encouraged to turn away from their screens.

Some local residents are eager for their families to participate.

"i think it is really important for the formation of our minds and character to not be constatnly entertained and seek out adventures and problems to solve.

Hanna} so... starting at sun down.... close your computers... put down your cell phones.... and...head outdoors... take the time to enjoy quality time with family and friends in the sun!

