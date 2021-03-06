Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Indonesian firefighters catch 60 kilo python inside chicken coop

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:24s 0 shares 1 views
Indonesian firefighters catch 60 kilo python inside chicken coop
Indonesian firefighters catch 60 kilo python inside chicken coop

Firefighters in the Indonesian capital removed a 60-kilogramme reticulated python from a chicken coop on Friday (March 5).

Firefighters in the Indonesian capital removed a 60-kilogramme reticulated python from a chicken coop on Friday (March 5).

The giant reptile had broken into the cage, eaten the feathery residents and apparently fallen asleep.

The reticulated python is the world's longest snake and can reach more than 7 metres in length.

You might like