That includes four and a half miles to accomodate riders with disabilities.

The grant will help add more than 14 miles of new mountain bike trail.

A local bike park is getting some help to make improvements.

We first told you about a grant yesterday for "griffin bike park" in vigo county.

The grant will help add more than 14 miles of new mountain bike trail.

That includes four and a half miles to accomodate riders with disabilities.

The griffins tell us they're thankful to be able to add the new trails.

"none of us would be here today talking about anything had it not been for family, friends, and for community."

The first two trails are scheduled to be done by july 4th.

The "next level trails grant" also awarded 5-million