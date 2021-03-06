Daily politics briefing: March 6

Have a look at all the key facts behind the day's political headlines on March 6, as Downing Street spends more than £2.6 million on refurbishments to hold White House-style press briefings, the PA news agency can disclose.The cost of the renovations for the televised question and answer sessions with journalists was revealed as Boris Johnson faces pressure over the funding of a separate revamp to his official residence.