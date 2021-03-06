Vigo County Health Department wants you to remain vigilant against the fight of COVID-19

However, there have been some problems. People are showing up late to their appointments, or they're not bringing their first dose cards when they go to receive their second dose.

The Vigo County Health Department said it is giving up to 300 vaccinations a day.

Health officials say these steps are both important.

Without them... your appointment can be canceled.

"it puts us at a stand still, and we don't want to be at any stand still.

We want, we have you scheduled at a specific time to get your vaccination at a specific time and we need you there at that time to keep the ball rolling."

Health officials say covid-19 case numbers in vigo county are rising once again.

