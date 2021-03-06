Colon screenings down amid pandemic, awareness month draws attention

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in men and in women.

March draws attention to the issue through national colorectal cancer awareness month.

It's even more important this year.

That's because the "colorectal cancer alliance" says screenings have plummeted due to covid-19.

The group ..

And local doctors urge you to get back on track with preventative care.

Doctor rajiv sharma is using an inflatable walk-thru colon to educate people.

People can learn how the organ works, and signs of issues.

Sharma says doctors like himself are there every step of the way.

People don't get checked.

They're shy.

They don't feel comfortable.

They put it off.

We want to make sure people feel comfortable talking about this stuff.

"doctor sharma" says colon cancer can be genetic... but it can be preventable with proper checks.

The c-d-c says people age 50 to