Indian musician beatboxes while playing harmonica with his NOSE

Indian musician Naresh Kumar has developed an unusual skill that fuses beatboxing with wind instruments.

Indian musician Naresh Kumar has developed an unusual skill that fuses beatboxing with wind instruments.

Kumar, a resident of Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu, has learned to beatbox while simultaneously playing the harmonica with his nose and the recorder with his mouth.

According to Kumar, his early efforts at playing through his mouth and his nose simultaneously were a failure but he gradually got the knack and he's even made it into the Indian Book of Records.