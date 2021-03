Karnataka's turmeric farmers benefitted as prices surge

Turmeric farmers of Karnataka's Belagavi expressed happiness over receiving high prices for their produce.

Farmers were benefitted as the prices escalated due to less production.

Factors including rain, COVID-19 existence played major role.

"According to market, the production is 25-30% less this year due to rainfall.

Market price has escalated to Rs 30,000/quintal here.

It looks like the price might go higher as a result of low production," said Rajendra Menkar, a turmeric farmer