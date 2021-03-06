Nepali communist rebel group enters politics by signing 3-point peace deal with govt

A communist rebel group under the leadership of Netra Bikram Chand Biplav has entered into politics after inking a three-point peace deal with the government.

The Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), which has been carrying out a nationwide spree of violence over a period of time, signed a peace deal with the government.

The rebel leader announced that the party would contest the election.

Ending years of conflict and violence, the Maoist-splinter group signed the peace agreement in Kathmandu on Friday amid a ceremony.

Both sides have agreed to resolve political issues through talks and dialogue.

CPN (Maoist) has agreed to conduct all political activities peacefully while the government has agreed to lift the ban, release leaders and dismiss cases filed against them.

The government's talks team chief Ram Bahadur Thapa and CPN's talks team head Khadga Bahadur Bishwakarma 'Prakanda' formally inked the deal on the occasion in the presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, CPN General Secretary Chand and cabinet ministers, among others.

CPN (Maoist) had split from the Maoist Communist Party which fought government troops between 1996 and 2006 when it gave up its armed revolt and entered mainstream politics.