Real Press spoke to university lecturer and Masonic expert Dr David Harrison in an exclusive interview. (Real Press)

Freemasonry is the world’s largest secret society “with a very rich history” but a top Masonic expert says that now more than ever, the organisation needs to emphasise its political neutrality tenet in light of the recent political divisions in society.He named these recent divisions as being Trumpism in the USA and Brexit in the UK, though he is also hopeful that after the coronavirus pandemic, the political divisions in society will subside and the organisation will be able to attract new young member to bolster its numbers.(Real Press)