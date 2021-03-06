IPL 2021 to be played from April 9th to May 30th across six venues | Oneindia News

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held across 6 venues in India from April 9 to May 30, according to sources.

IPL 2021 will be played in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai in bio-secure environments and it will be a 52-day tournament with 60 matches overall.

In the ongoing matches between India and England in Chennai and Ahmedabad, 50% crowds have been allowed and it remains to be seen if the fans will get to watch matches live during the IPL 2021.

