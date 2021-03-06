The first steps of the endangered Black Rhino calf just 45 minutes after being born in the early hours of the morning on Wednesd

An Australian zoo has welcomed an extremely rare Black Rhino calf.The baby rhino was born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo on Wednesday 24 February 2021.Zookeepers said by the time the turned up for work on Wednesday, the female calf was already standing alongside her mother Bakhita in a special area of the enclosure that had been put aside for expectant mothers.(Taronga Zoo Sydney/Clipzilla)