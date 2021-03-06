U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Braves Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infan

This is the moment U.S. Army Soldiers perform live-fire training at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington on February 19th, 2021.Fourth Battalion and 23rd Infantry Regiment U.S. Army troops assigned to the Braves Company can be seen during a fire training in North Fort Lewis, which is a part of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.(DVIDS/Clipzilla)