Saturday Morning Webcast

16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

We have a picture perfect weekend instore lots of sunshine this morning tostart your Saturday on our SouthJackson sky can.

This is pretty muchwhere we're going to see for the restof the day today, Chilly this morning.But this afternoon is gonna be verynice.

We'll get into around 59 by 12.62 by three o'clock.

Winds will pick upout of the north and east around 10 to20 miles an hour at times.

So you wantto hold on to those hats If you aregoing to be out and about today, Pauland Forecast is back into the picture.We're starting to get closer to spring.Tree pollen is low today, but it'spredominantly in juniper, elm and oak,grass and ragweed, pretty much next tonothing as of now.

But that's going tobe on the increase as we get closer tothe first day of spring.

We are in adry spell for the next couple of days,and so that's going to do A few thingsfor us is going to increase ourtemperatures due to a ridge of highpressure, which we'll talk about in asecond, but it's also going to increaseour pollen count.

We don't have any wetweather ahead of us for the next coupleof days, so that's only meaning thatpollen counts going up from here mediumfor Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunatelyfor those tree pollens for elm, juniperand oak.

So again that future cast whenit comes to the breezy conditions.

Yeah,we're gonna see gusts at times 10 to 20miles an hour today, maybe even pushing25 up towards the delta, and they'llsubside overnight tonight, but it willpick back up during the day tomorrowagain.

Even with the breezy conditions,it's still gonna feel very nice andcomfortable overnight.

Tonight they'rea little bit more on the chillier side.36 degrees patchy frost.

Possible windswill taper on off, and a few cloudswill enter the picture for your Sunday.65 degrees will be the high.

Now here'swhat we're expecting as we go into thework week that high pressure enters thepicture.

Stays on top of us were prettymuch the entirety of next week, andthat's going to develop a pretty potentridge of high pressure, allowingtemperatures to go well above average.So as we head into the middle of March,expect temperatures to get about 10 to20 degrees above average for this timeof year.

Not just for Mississippi,pretty much the Eastern Seaboard aswell.

Unseasonably warm conditions.

Andthis is how warm were expected to getfor this week alone.

72 Monday, 73Tuesday.

So we're already above averagefor this time of year for the highs.But we add on top of that, with thelows highs by the end of the week.Upper seventies, 78 degrees ThursdayFriday or southern counties borderingthe Mississippi Louisiana state linecould possibly beginning into theeightiesmhm.