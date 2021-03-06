CRPF's 88th women battalion serving nation with zeal

The first women battalion of India's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) unit, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was started in the year 1986.

The 35th foundation day of this battalion was celebrated on February 06.

Women officers are performing operational duty, signal, medical and other administrative duties in the battalion.

They are deployed in sensitive regions such as Srinagar for counter-insurgency, Naxalite areas and static parts.

The women battalion is also serving in Naxalite areas like- Bijapur and Dantewada.

While speaking to ANI, the Commandant in CRPF's 88th women battalion, Neeraj Bala said, "Out of 1,200, 1,100 are women here for operational duty, signal, medical and other administrative duties." "They are deployed in sensitive regions such as Srinagar for counter-insurgency, Naxalite areas and static parts," she added.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commandant of CRPF's 88th Women Battalion, Krishna Ahlawat said, "I joined as a head constable in 1986.

Faced family woes initially but they are proud of me now.

Served in Naxalite areas like Bijapur and Dantewada, didn't face any problem because of my gender." "Women's induction in Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBra) unit is a positive step," she added.