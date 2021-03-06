Cricket fans rejoice India's victory against England outside Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian cricket team won the fourth test match against England by an innings and 25 runs.

They won the series by 3-1 on March 06 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Cricket fans were seen enjoying and rejoicing outside the Narendra Modi Stadium.

While speaking to ANI, a cricket fan said, "We are happy to see the largest cricket stadium of the world today." Another fan added, "We are proud of Axar Patel's performance in the test match and also happy to see world's largest cricket stadium." Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world which is located near the banks of Sabarmati River.