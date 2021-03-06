Senate passes covid relief bill

The senate passed its version of COVID relief within the past hour.

In the bill...$300 employment benefits through september 6th.

$350 billion for state and local governments.

And as far as those $1,400 checks for americans....under the senate bill, anyone making less than $80,000 per year would get the aid.

The bill does not include the $15 minimum wage.

