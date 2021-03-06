Senate passes covid relief bill

Senate Debates Through Night After Democrats Agree On Jobless Aid
Senate leaders and moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin struck a deal on emergency jobless benefits, breaking a logjam that stalled..
Relief within the pasthour.
In the bill...$300 employment benefits through september 6th.
$350 billion for state and local governments.
And as far as those $1,400 checks for americans....under the senate bill, anyone making less than $80,000 per year would get the aid.
The bill does not include the $15 minimum wage.
We will have much more on what the senate's version means to all americans tonight on news channel weekend two at 6:00.
Violet, thanks.
