Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Top 20 Greatest Male Guitarists of All Time

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 27:59s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Greatest Male Guitarists of All Time
Top 20 Greatest Male Guitarists of All Time

These guys could shred!

For this list, we'll be ranking the most influential and iconic musicians to pick up the guitar, taking into account their legacy and where they stand today.

These guys could shred!

For this list, we'll be ranking the most influential and iconic musicians to pick up the guitar, taking into account their legacy and where they stand today.

Our countdown includes Carlos Santana, Prince, Eddie Van Halen, B.B.

King, Jimi Hendrix, and more!

You might like