Federal directive fast-tracks vaccines for teachers and caregivers

<<the struggle is real for individuals trying to keep up on when and where they can get vaccinated against covid-19.gov.

Mike parson, r-missouri: starting next week, 15 percent of our weekly allocation will be distributed to selected pharmacies across the state."

Debra bradley, st.

Joseph health department: "the high-throughput clinics, will reduce from 41 percent to 35 percent of the total allocation but there are other clinics as well so they also added in pharmacies."a week ago state officials announced missouri's critical infrastructure workers -- teachers, caregivers, farmers, grocery store and plant workers would be eligible for a covid-19 shot on march 15.

Dr. randall williams, mo.

Health dept.:"we always tried to steer it to the side to always make sure there were people eligible to get shots in arms."since then the st.

Joseph school district has been getting organized.maria burnham, st.

Joseph school district: "we've got a list of folks who want to get immunized when the time comes on the 15th and that's kind of what we are leaning towards at the gordman's site getting in and getting immunized."but this week was a bit of a curveball.

President joe biden: "we want every educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of march."

The president announced teachers and caregivers would be fast-tracked for vaccine shots regardless of a state's plan.dr. randall williams, mo.

Health dept.

We had a conversation with the cdc and the white house a few weeks ago in which we had hoped that the prioritization of states would be kind of respect because you can imagine it creates a little bit of confusion but be what it may, they decided not to do that for the first time.

That's the first time that, that's happened on wednesday."

Starting next week -- teachers and caregivers can either qualify for a vaccine through the federal retail pharmacy program.maria burnham, st.

Joseph school district: now that we've had the information come out from president biden about working through pharmacies, beginning on monday the 8th, if people want to go that route, that is totally fine also, you know?

Just get when and where you can."or wait for the state to open up eligibility on march 15."we've been telling them, if you can find a place to get an immunization, get it."reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

Head over to our website -- and click on this story for more informaiton on where and how you can sign up for a covid-19 vaccine.