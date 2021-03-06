Mamata Banerjee going to lose in Nandigram by over 50,000 votes: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and candidate from Nandigram constituency Suvendu Adhikari on March 06 said that he is a BJP's disciplined soldier and not a contender of chief ministerial post.

"Decisions in BJP are not made individually.

I am a disciplined and sincere soldier of the party.

We all are working as a team.

I don't want to answer hypothetical questions.

I thank the national party leadership for the responsibility given to me.

I will work to make lotus bloom in Nandigram and across West Bengal.

She (Mamata Banerjee) is going to lose this election (in Nandigram) by over 50,000 votes," said Adhikari.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari will contest West Bengal Assembly elections against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram seat.