3 lakh saplings in 30 years: TN bus conductor devotes life for cleaner Earth

A bus conductor in Tamil Nadu, who has planted over 3 lakh saplings in the last 30 years using his own money, is garnering appreciation on social media.

Marimuthu Yoganathan is a bus conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

Yoganathan in Coimbatore distributes saplings for free of cost to passengers travelling in his bus.

He spends 40% of his salary to take care of these plants.

Seeing his dedication, a friend from US donated 3 acres of land to Marimuthu where he works daily after duty.

A known eco activist, Yoganathan has been awarded "Eco Warrior" award by Vice-President of India, 'Unsung Hero' award by wildlife film-maker Mike Pandey and film actor John Abraham in "Timberland" function held in Delhi.