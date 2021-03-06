Otsego County Seniors Receive Vaccines in Cooperstown

The doses were reserved for Otsego County residents age 65 and older.

Basset Healthcare Network partnered with the Otsego County Department of Public Health to set up a vaccination clinic at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Vaccines.

"we've had chances to get shots elsewhere and we would have had to drive up 60, 70 miles round trip.

And that's just not for us.

We're 85 years old, a little long that period."

"i'm absolutely thrilled.

I'm thrilled that it's local and i didn't have to drive any long distance to get it."

No word yet on if bassett will receive any future vaccine doses.