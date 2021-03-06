Senate Approves President Joe Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package
After a grueling marathon voting process known as a "Vote-A-Rama" that lasted some 25 hours, the Senate has approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but it comes with some changes, most notably on unemployment benefits; Michael George reports for CBS2.