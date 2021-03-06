Oneida County COVID vaccinations continue

Oneida County vaccination pods are open this weekend and again on Monday.

Arms as possible...and...as quickly as possible.

News channel two's gary liberatore has more on what's going on this weekend.

Gary, good evening.

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) .

None good evening.

The county went from getting 500 to 1,000 to this week more than 5,000 vaccines.

And a different pod is opening each day this weekend...and then another one on monday.

Today's was at the former jc penney store at sangertown square in new hartford.

Although this looked a little like the old black friday shopping days at sangertown square in new hartford...this rather...was a very happy saturday for many.....albeit a little chilly!

(too quick to font) tc : 37:05 "i'm very excited, it's another step back to normal."

One step at a time...one day at a time... (laura bushaw, whitesboro resident) tc : 42:33 "i'm glad, i'm glad to see these pods opening so we can just get things rolling just doing our part to keep her safe."

Oneida county received 5,300 vaccines this week.... 2,400 are being administered here in new hartford here on saturday and on sunday, 500 will be administered at griffiss international airport in rome.

(dave sullivan, waterville resident) tc : 39:31 "i'm very impressed, i think it's awesome."

(timothy masters, utica resident) tc : 37:33 "it's fantastic, probably four months ago it seem like it would be a middle of summer before end of the year that would be seeing vaccines, so it's an incredible achievement."

(anthony picente, (r) oneida county executive) tc : 13:47 "our goal is to keep getting more vaccines and putting more shots in arms and that will reduce our numbers."

Oneida county executive anthony picente announced this run of five different pods in five days on wedneday.

He says if the number of vaccines the county receives continues to increase, these pods will be able to move to more rural areas as well... tc : 05:58 "we established a plan that outlined almost 40 pods throughout this county that included the farthest north of boonville,and forestport to the south of waterville and bridgewater and camden."

(gary liberatore, news channel 2) you do have to register for to receive the free vaccine at these oneida county pods.

Tomorrow's again is at griffiss international airport in rome and monday's, the final one scheduled right now...is set for the turning stone in verona.

The registration for each opens up the day before...on the county's website.

We have a link to that site on our website, wktv.com.

In the studio, gary liberatore, news channel 2.> oneida county wasn't the only one to giive out doses today.

Otsego county residents also took advantage of the rise in