Monday, March 15, 2021

Top 10 Movies Youll See at the 2021 Oscars

Most of these films are Best Picture contenders!

For this list, we’ll be looking at films that will more than likely be nominated at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Our countdown includes “Sound of Metal”, "Mank", “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, and more!

