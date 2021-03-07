Girl Scout Cookie Sales Begin

Grace Campbell went to a pop-up drive thru girl scout cookie shop and learns how they are continuing to thrive in spite of COVID--19.

Girl scout troops in north alabama are making sure you can still get your favorite cookies in a safe way.

They are now hosting pop-up drive thru events.

Waay 31's grace campbell went to the one in madison today and shares with us how it went.

The pandemic is stopping many things from happening.

But one thing it's not stopping is people's love for girl scout cookies!

Amy conger, director of membership for north-central al: "they're like, 'oh it's cookies!

They're here, they're here, they're here!'" amy conger is a director of membership for girl scouts in our area.

Both conger and one of the girl scouts, lyra jennings, say having girl scout cookies will add sense of normalcy to peoples lives..

Amy conger: "everyone's trying to get back to normal and it always helps to have a little bit of a girl scout cookie to go with it."

Lyra jennings, girl scout: "sometimes people will wait all year for them, and then, to have them actually be here is really good."

Grace campbell: now, all you have to do is drive up, tell them what kind you want, and then you're able to enjoy your favorite cookies while staying safe.

Jane hindman, buyer: "i think it's very safe this way.

You're not up close to anyone really."

You can also share your love of girl scout cookies with frontline workers if you choose by donating a box to hometown heroes.

Reporting in madison, grace campbell waay 31 news.