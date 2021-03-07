412 Fanatics: Bastard Bearded Irishmen

They're staples around the city of Pittsburgh, especially during St.
Patrick's Day, but there's one thing you need to know about the Bastard Bearded Irishmen: They love Pittsburgh sports!
They're staples around the city of Pittsburgh, especially during St.
Patrick's Day, but there's one thing you need to know about the Bastard Bearded Irishmen: They love Pittsburgh sports!
Catching up with 412 Legend Kurt Angle. Plus, a fan cave you'd pay money to see. And, a tattoo masterpiece...SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM..