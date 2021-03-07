pickebal tournament

And... another tournament is going on this weekend.

This one -- at the bubble!

It's a pickelball tournament!

Around 2-hundred and 50-players are expected to participate today and tomorrow.

Events like these are expected to boost the wabash valley's economy with people traveling through the state.

We spoke with the owners of the "brickway club" about the impact this event is having on the community.

"one of the neat things about this tournament is that it kind of encompasses multi-state region of players.

We have players missouri, illinois, ohio, michigan and obviously indiana and two other states i didn't mention."

This will this will continue from