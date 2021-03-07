educators to get vaccine from meijers

Fight covid-19.

"meijer" is preparing to vaccinate indiana educators.

The company is partnering with the "indiana state teachers association" to open clinics around the state.

Those clinics could administer more than 10-thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine by the end of next week.

Meijer has a registration website.

You have to register and verify your school employment.

You can also text i-s-t-a to 7-5-0-4-9.

According to meijer... it is not publically releasing the locations for these clinics.

Instead... it will contact patients directly