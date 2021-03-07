educators to get vaccine from meijers
Credit: WTHIDuration: 0 shares 1 views
educators to get vaccine from meijers
Fight covid-19.
"meijer" is preparing to vaccinate indiana educators.
The company is partnering with the "indiana state teachers association" to open clinics around the state.
Those clinics could administer more than 10-thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine by the end of next week.
Meijer has a registration website.
You have to register and verify your school employment.
You can also text i-s-t-a to 7-5-0-4-9.
According to meijer... it is not publically releasing the locations for these clinics.
Instead... it will contact patients directly