Fort Wayne church builds folding desks for students in need

A First Missionary Church member got the idea to build folding desks from Good Morning America and soon realized there were students in Fort Wayne who needed desks in their homes.

One fort wayne church turned its gym into an assembly line this morning.

Fox 55's drew fry explains how first missionary church hopes to reach out to the community using folding desks.

The first missionary church gymnasium roared to life saturday morning, as volunteers formed an assembly line to build folding desks for elementary students in need.coordinator michael l-ow was excited to see so many people contributing to the project.lough: everyone is enjoying working together, and it's a great feeling.standup: this was all started when a first missionary church member got the idea to build folding desks from good morning america, and soon realized there were students in fort wayne who needed desks in their homes.lough: so this is part of that initiative that we can partner with our community, help elementary students, help their families learn from home.a harrison hill elementary school case worker identified over one hundred families who could use a desk at home.families which l-ow aims to form connections with.lough: the relationships that we will be building with the families, that is the critical part.

Because we do want them to know we care, and that alone is enough i believe for families.church member kevin taylor hopes these desks can have a spiritual impact as well.taylor: you're able to reach people that wouldn't hear about god otherwise.

And we're god's feet and hands, showing them his love.first missionary plans to build a total of 120 folding desks, and donate them starting next week.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Construction started at eight on saturday morning, with volunteers cycling through